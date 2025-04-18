ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has lifted the stay order issued on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub regarding the investigation into the rigging in the NA-18 Haripur constituency of the National Assembly. Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court Sarfaraz Dogar heard the election rigging case in NA-18 Haripur, after which an important development took place. Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar delivered the verdict and lifted the stay order stopping the investigation into the rigging in NA-18 Haripur. The court ordered the Election Commission to take a decision in accordance with the law after hearing the parties. It should be noted that the court had issued a stay order on the investigation into the rigging on the petition of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, however, now the Islamabad High Court has lifted the stay order.