Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has said on the success of his son Ali Musa Gilani in constituency NA 157 of Multan that we thank PDM parties and PP for our team closely monitored the election campaign.

In his statement, Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the purpose of Imran Khan’s statement was to destabilize the country. Imran Khan’s aim was to isolate the country in the world. It is not known how many seats Imran Khan will lose.

He said that Imran Khan’s aim was only to create chaos in the country, it was a war of our ideologies, not of the family. PDM’s narrative was based on democracy, rule of law and principles.

Yusuf Raza Gilani made it clear that he sees the future of the Parliament very bright. He has done a lot of work for the supremacy of the Parliament.