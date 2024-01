Abbottabad: The appeal filed against the approval of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s papers was approved for hearing.

PTI leader Azam Swati had filed an appeal against approval of nomination papers of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly Constituency NA-15 from Abbottabad, which has been approved for hearing.

The court has issued a notice to Nawaz Sharif for tomorrow on Azam Swati’s appeal and Election Tribunal Chief Justice Kamran Hayat will hear the appeal.