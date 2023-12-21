Lahore: Muslim League (N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said that Nawaz Sharif will be the prime ministerial candidate from the party.

Ahsan Iqbal, while talking to Shahzeb Khanzada on the Geo News program today, said that Nawaz Sharif will be the prime ministerial candidate of the (N) League, but who will become the chief minister of Punjab? No decision has been taken in this regard.

He said that the direction of the winds is going towards (N) League, many people from Balochistan have joined (N) League, (N) League will be able to get a majority in Balochistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said regarding the People’s Party that Bilawal Bhutto has the favors of the caretaker government, he should not complain now. PK contesting elections will not have much impact on the (N) League in Punjab.

He further said that Bani would fight PTI in every way, Bani PTI attacked the Parliament in 2014, then they should have been disqualified, every party should get a level playing field, Bani PTI’s Ladla season is over, those not involved in the May 9 conspiracy are not in trouble.

Meanwhile, in the program Capital Talk, Khawaja Mohammad Asif said that there is no obstacle in the way of Nawaz Sharif to contest the election, he will contest the election from various constituencies including Lahore.