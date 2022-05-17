<!-- wp:image {"width":1046,"height":598} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-17\/417308_1409996_updates.jpg" alt="In this file photo taken on March 18, 2022 employees spray disinfectant and wipe surfaces as part of preventative measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Pyongyan. Photo\u2014 KIM Won Jin \/ AFP" width="1046" height="598"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>SEOUL: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">North Korea<\/a> on Tuesday reported six additional deaths from "fever," days after announcing its first COVID case, and said it was ramping up the military distribution of medicines.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>State media KCNA reported that the army had "urgently deployed its powerful forces to all pharmacies in Pyongyang City and began to supply medicines".<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The outlet additionally said the country\u2019s "death toll stands at 56" as of Monday evening, with more than 1,483,060 cases of fever and at least 663,910 people receiving medical treatment.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The toll comes despite leader Kim Jong Un ordering nationwide lockdowns in a bid to slow the spread of disease through the unvaccinated population.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Kim has so far strongly criticised healthcare officials for what he called a botched response to epidemic prevention \u2014 specifically a failure to keep pharmacies open 24\/7 to distribute medicine.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Tuesday report by KCNA said that "urgent measures have been taken to immediately rectify the deviations in the supply of medicines," including 24-hour operation of pharmacies in <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Pyongyang.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Since the country announced its first COVID case last Thursday, Kim has put himself front and centre of North Korea\u2019s disease response, overseeing near-daily emergency Politburo meetings on the outbreak, which he has said is causing "great upheaval" in the country.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KCNA reported Tuesday that efforts were underway to inform the masses about "the stealth Omicron variant to make them deeply understand the scientific treatment methods and epidemic prevention rules."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Some 11,000 officials, teachers and medical training students had meanwhile on Monday participated in "intensive medical examination of all inhabitants" to search out those with fever, KCNA said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>North Korea has one of the world\u2019s worst healthcare systems, with <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">poorly-equipped hospitals,<\/a> few intensive care units, and no COVID-19 treatment drugs or mass testing ability, experts say.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->