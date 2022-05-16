<!-- wp:image {"width":1050,"height":576} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6281c6a39b87d.jpg" alt="North Korea has confirmed that the coronavirus' highly contagious Omicron variant has penetrated its rigid, two-year blockage. \u2014AFP" width="1050" height="576"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>SEOUL:<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> North Korea <\/a>on Sunday reported 15 additional deaths from \u201cfever\u201d, days after officially confirming its first-ever Covid-19 cases and ordering nationwide lockdowns.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The outbreak, which leader Kim Jong Un has said is causing \u201cgreat upheaval\u201d, leaves a country with one of the world\u2019s worst healthcare systems on the edge of potential disaster.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>North Korea has no Covid vaccines, antiviral treatment drugs or mass-testing capacity.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>While it has maintained a rigid coronavirus blockade since the pandemic\u2019s start, experts have said that massive Omicron outbreaks in neighbouring countries meant it was only a matter of time before Covid snuck in.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Despite activating a \u201cmaximum emergency quarantine system\u201d to slow the disease\u2019s spread through its unvaccinated population, Pyongyang is now reporting large numbers of new cases daily.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Official state media KCNA on Sunday said <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">42 people<\/a> had died since the outbreak\u2019s beginning, with 820,620 cases and at least 324,550 receiving medical treatment.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The news agency reported that \u201call provinces, cities and counties of the country have been totally locked down and working units, production units and residential units closed from each other.\u201d North Korea first revealed the highly contagious Omicron variant had been detected in the capital on Thursday, with Kim ordering nationwide lockdowns after an emergency meeting of the country\u2019s Politburo.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe spread of malignant disease comes to be a great upheaval in our country,\u201d Kim said Saturday.A large number of the deaths have been due to \u201ca lack of knowledge and understanding of the stealth Omicron variant virus infection\u201d, KCNA said, adding \u201curgent\u201d measures were being being taken to educate the public.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Sunday\u2019s KCNA report did not specify whether the new cases and deaths tested positive for Covid-19, but experts say the country will struggle to screen and diagnose on a massive scale.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>North Korea\u2019s healthcare system ranked 193 out of 195 countries in a 2021 Johns Hopkins University survey. \u201cWith the current very backward and inaccurate testing method \u2014 which diagnoses Covid-19 based on whether a person has a fever or not \u2014 it\u2019s impossible for North Korea to detect asymptomatic infections and contain the outbreak,\u201d said Cheong Seong-jang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWith the continued spike in the number of Covid-19 infections, the number of deaths from it is expected to rise further,\u201d he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Kim has said the country will \u201cactively learn\u201d from China\u2019s<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> pandemic management<\/a> strategy, according to KCNA.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>China, the world\u2019s only major economy still maintaining a zero-Covid policy, is battling multiple Omicron outbreaks \u2014 with lockdowns in some major cities, including financial hub Shanghai, sparking increasing public frustration.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->