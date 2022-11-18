Due to recent allegations of questionable behaviour by the PTI and its leader in the Toshakhana reference and the illegal fundraising case, former prime minister Imran Khan’s spotless reputation has taken a hit. The most recent stain comes from a shocking interview with Shahzeb Khanzada on Geo in which businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor of Dubai revealed that he had paid $2 million for a pricey Graff timepiece that had been given to Imran Khan by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Zahoor asserts that Farah Gogi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, and Mirza Shahzad Akbar, a former accountability adviser, sold him the unique special edition Kaaba watch and assortment set.

There are also allegations that he gave Farah Gogi 7.5 million dirhams in cash. As to be expected, the response to these shocking findings was swift. Shahzad Akbar and Farah’s husband have both refuted these claims, but Imran has said he will sue both Umar Farooq Zahoor, the alleged victim, and Geo and Shahzeb Khanzada, the network’s anchor. Although the PTI has claimed that the original buyer was a local dealer, the party has not yet made any banking transactions related to the deal public.

Despite threats of legal action, which Khanzada has welcomed while also emphasising that the report was thoroughly checked before airing, Umar Farooq Zahoor’s assertions raise certain logical issues that the PTI simply cannot dismiss with counterclaims of persecution. Anyone would want to know how the watch got to him, first and foremost. It’s interesting to note that despite labelling Zahoor a “fraud,” the PTI has not refuted that this watch is the identical one that was in the Toshakhana. Was the watch thus sold to a different party? If so, why is it so challenging to simply provide their name and put a stop to this entire story?

Because many concerns will need to be seen without this elucidation, Why, for instance, did the former PM feel the need to sell these presents through Farah Gogi? After the sale, where did the money go? Why were the diamonds (in the gift pen) undervalued and how were they valued?

Considering the nature of the narrative, these are only a few of the questions that the PTI needs to respond to. But the PTI has ultimately turned to its favourite pasttime—attacking the messenger—instead of providing answers to these queries. It’s unfortunate that the group and its leader keep lying about journalism to their supporters. In order to resolve this situation honestly, Imran Khan must divulge all relevant information regarding the gifts and transactions.

The people of Pakistan have a right to know about the gifts the head of state of their nation gets, as well as how and where these presents end up after being given.

The PTI has been making an effort to fight corruption, but it doesn’t appear to have succeeded in putting its own house in order. In this instance, a complete money trail is necessary, and its absence will not make the problem go away.