Karachi: Actress Sadia Imam has revealed that her wedding dress was burnt during preparation.

Speaking on the morning show of private TV, actress Sadia Imam said that I used to work in a boutique. My wedding dress was being worked on when a shot circuit occurred and the entire factory caught fire, my wedding dress was also burnt.

The actress said that I was very sad that the wedding dress got burnt because it was my mother’s favorite color. I made one of my customers a pair that she was going to wear to her wedding. I asked the customer for a photo of the couple, so he generously offered to wear my outfit. My wedding date is after yours. I thanked this customer very much.

Asadia Imam further said that I had worn this girl’s pair on my wedding and later made her a new pair.