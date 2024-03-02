Left-wing politician George Galloway was elected Member of Parliament in a by-election in Great Britain.

Speaking after his victory, George Galloway, criticizing the policies of Prime Minister Rishi Sonak and Labor Party leader Sir Keir Stammer, said, “My victory is a victory for the innocent Muslims of Palestine.”

George Galloway, while giving an interview to Geonews correspondent Haroon Mirza, described his success as a political earthquake and said that the friend of Palestinians and Kashmiris has reached the British Parliament today.

According to media reports, in the by-election from the Rochdale constituency, George Galloway won with 12 thousand 335 votes, while in comparison to him, David Tiwley could only get 6 thousand 638 votes and the former Labor Party candidate Azhar Ali came in fourth place.

According to foreign media, the voting turnout in the by-election was 39.7 percent.

It should be noted that the British left-wing politician George Galloway has been elected Member of Parliament seven times.