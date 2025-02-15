Rawalpindi: Imran Khan has directed the party to launch a full-scale movement after Ramadan, while giving tasks to two leaders to contact the opposition and said that my open letters are facts that the establishment should consider.

This was said by Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry while talking to the media outside Adiala Jail after meeting the founder of PTI.

Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that the founder of PTI has directed to launch a full-scale movement after Ramadan, in this regard, Asad Qaiser and Omar Ayub have been given tasks, they were also instructed to take the opposition parties into confidence, regarding the open letters, he said that these are facts that the establishment should consider.

Faisal Chaudhry said that Sanaullah Mastikhel has been included in the political committee, today another case in the series of false cases was heard at GHQ, no case of May 9 was filed against those who left PTI, even today, government witnesses were presented, a controlled trial is being conducted in Adiala Jail.

He said that lawyers and journalists are picked and chosen and sent inside, we have filed a petition for an open trial in the Islamabad High Court, founder Imran Khan reiterated his three letters and said that these are open letters and are for everyone, the founder has said that the increasing terrorism in the country must be stopped, the judiciary has been crushed, the Supreme Court has declared the founder’s arrest as kidnapping.

Faisal Chaudhry said that independent judges never give any controversial remarks, everyone saw what happened in the Islamabad High Court when the founder of Nomai was arrested, that is why we are demanding a judicial commission on May 9, our position is that May 9 was a false flag operation, we demand justice from the state according to the constitution and law, we do not agree with the remarks of the Supreme Court bench that heard the case of military courts.

According to Faisal Chaudhry, Imran Khan said that the sanctity of the chador and the four walls were violated against PTI in Pakistan, the reason for bringing the human rights violation case to the world is the negation of the rule of law, we want the protection of basic human rights, today the free media and independent judiciary have been reversed, the internet is shut down in the country, who will invest here, the country has suffered a loss of 45 billion dollars after the PTI government, this government has been established on the shoulders of Form 47.