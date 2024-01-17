Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan says that his life has improved due to sitting with scholars in Ramadan transmission.

Actor Ahsan Khan has been hosting Ramadan Transmission for the past few years.

Now in this regard, he said while talking in a podcast that in the transmission I get the script of the program and I only have to ask questions from the scholars.

If Ahsan Khan was not married, she would have married him: Saba Qamar

He said that as a host, a Muslim, and a student, I question the scholars because it is my right to question, my questioning will benefit the people watching my program.

In my part, Allah has written Ramadan Transmission: Actor

Ahsan Khan added that I do a live program for 6 hours, how many times the name of Allah comes out of my tongue, I read Durr Sharif and also recite Naat, I talk about the knowledge that Allah has given to me. I am not perfect, it is the decision of my Lord, and it is written in my destiny.

On a question about learning in Ramadan transmission, the actor said that I learn when I sit with scholars and because of them, my life has improved a lot.