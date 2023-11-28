The letter of the Israeli woman Dunyal and her little daughter Emilia, released by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, has come to light.

At the behest of the Western powers, Israel bombarded the besieged Gaza, and these air, sea, and naval attacks continued for more than 44 days.

More than 14,500 Palestinians were martyred in Israeli attacks, including children and women.

After several days of bombing, Israel announced a ceasefire 3 days ago and today was the last day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but the temporary ceasefire has been extended for another 2 days.

Those who believe in the Quran will do no harm, the woman released from prison is impressed by the kindness of Hamas

Meanwhile, Hamas has so far released 58 hostages, including 39 Israeli citizens, while 117 Palestinian women and children were released by Israel.

A thank-you letter from an Israeli mother and daughter released by Hamas has come out in which the Israeli hostage, Dunyal, has praised the kindness of Al-Qassam Brigades fighters while in captivity.

My daughter considered herself a queen in Gaza, inspired by the kindness of an Israeli woman freed from Hamas captivity

In the letter written in Hebrew, the lady wrote, ‘I feel that in the coming days we will be separated from each other but I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and love towards my daughter. demonstrated’.

Freed hostages described Hamas’ behavior as good, Israeli journalist admits

The Israeli prisoner wrote to Mujahideen that you treated her like a parent, invited her to your rooms, and made her feel that you are not only her friend but also her lover, thank you for all that. When you used to take care of us for hours.

According to the text of the letter, thank you for being patient and also for showering us with sweets, fruits, and whatever else was available, even if they were not available, children do not like to be in prison, but thank you and all the other good people we met.

The woman further wrote that ‘my daughter considered herself the queen in Gaza and was the center of attention, during this time I was in contact with people in different positions and they all treated us with love, kindness, and gentleness. I will be grateful because we are not leaving here with any sorrow.

According to the text of the Israeli woman’s letter, I will tell everyone about the kindness that you have shown us despite the difficult conditions and losses in Gaza.

At the end of the letter, the Israeli woman prayed for the health and well-being of the Mujahideen and their families.