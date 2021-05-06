LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Firdous Ashiq believes that she understands cricket quite well and ready to coach female cricketers.

Speaking to reporters in a local event, Awan said she used to play sports a lot during her school days but due to lack of coaching facilities she couldn’t continue with it.

“I used to play sports during my school days but at that time there was no proper coaching available. I understand cricket really well, so my coaching services are also available for women cricketers,” she said after inaugurating a women cricketers’ development program.

It must be noted here that Firdous has remained federal minister since Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took the government in 2018. He often remains in sports headlines for participating and inaugurating different sports activities and events.