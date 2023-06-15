MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone says she is naturally beautiful and has never undergone any surgery to look attractive.

In a recent interview, world-renowned actress Deepika Padukone has revealed that she has never undergone any surgery till date.

The actress said that at the beginning of her career, like every actress, she was also advised to undergo various surgeries to enhance her beauty.

Deepika said that she was self-confident and confident, so she never paid attention to such useless advice.

The actress revealed that when she entered the Bollywood industry, she was only 18 years old, then someone suggested her to undergo breast surgery to look attractive, while many people suggested that she undergo surgery for fair complexion. Advised.