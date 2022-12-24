LAHORE: In a private ceremony today in Islamabad, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf wed Muzna Masood Malik, a classmate.

On social media, the bride and groom have been featured in photos and videos, and their followers are smitten.

The 28-year-old pacer was dressed in a traditional white sherwani, black loafers, and pants. His wife, meanwhile, was dressed in a white outfit with golden embroidery.

Malik was seen getting henna (mehndi) done to her hands before her event, and social media users and admirers are on the lookout for images.

Before their nikah, which is scheduled for today in Islamabad, the future bride had the henna symbol for HR150 painted on her hand. Since making her Instagram private, Muzna hasn’t posted anything, although the event photographer uploaded videos of her getting ready.

Muzna looked gorgeous as a bride wearing traditional clothing and accessorised with some jewels. She opted for a traditional bridal style with all the expected components.

The Nikah of Haris and Muzna has been the buzz of the town, and on social media, followers have been wishing the pair well.