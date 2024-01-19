In an unexpected turn of events, Tehran’s unprovoked strike in Panjgur has caused Pakistan-Iran relations to deteriorate precipitously in a couple of days.While both navies were doing combined drills in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the acting prime minister and the foreign minister of Iran were mingling in Davos.

Later on that day, Tehran will launch an unprecedented attack on Pakistani soil, claiming to have taken out terrorists who supported Iran. Pakistan maintained that the foolish action resulted in the deaths of two youngsters. Pakistan attacked Iranian land on Thursday after severing diplomatic ties. Terrorists associated with Baloch separatist groups were eliminated in Operation Marg Bar Samachar, which is located close to Saravan, according to ISPR. Iran asserts that the Pakistani operation claimed the lives of “foreign nationals.”

De-escalating the situation and stopping the dispute from getting worse are the urgent needs. Even though Iran’s actions in Panjgur were strongly condemned, both states need to be cautious in managing the consequences.

It is simple to inflame tensions, yet neither nation would benefit from doing so. The shared issue of militancy needs to be openly discussed between the two capitals. While Tehran asserts that Baloch extremist organisations like Jaish al-Adl operate from this side of the border, Pakistan asserts that separatists from the Baloch region seek refuge in Iran.

It is simple to inflame tensions, yet neither nation would benefit from doing so. The shared issue of militancy needs to be openly discussed between the two capitals. While Tehran asserts that Baloch extremist organisations like Jaish al-Adl operate from this side of the border, Pakistan asserts that separatists from the Baloch region seek refuge in Iran. After then, in order to foil the plots of violent non-state actors, diplomatic and security personnel must communicate on a frequent basis. Friends with common interests, mainly China and Turkiye, have offered to mediate. These proposals should be positively viewed by Islamabad and Tehran

Furthermore, to foster confidence and stop the situation from getting worse, bilateral contacts must be created at the highest levels in both states. Leaders in both capitals must take precautions to prevent the explosion of this crisis, as malicious forces would like to see it happen.