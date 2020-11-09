The mutated virus, which appears to have spread from animals to humans in Denmark, has been detected retrospectively at a mink farm in the Netherlands, according to a leading Dutch expert.

The mink were culled and the mutation did not infect humans there, he said.

Six countries have reported coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms.

They include the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the US.

Danish scientists believe the mutations are concerning because of their potential to make vaccines less effective. The government has ordered all farmed mink to be killed due to concerns a dozen people have been infected.

The genetic change is in a part of the Sars-CoV-2 virus known as the spike protein, which is important in immunity, and a target for some future vaccines and treatments.