Karachi:

The case of Mustafa Amir (deceased) was closed after the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) submitted a report to the court.

In the drug case, the SHO ANF presented the death certificate of the deceased Mustafa Amir and other documents, in which Mustafa Amir’s name was listed as Amir alias Taimur, son of Amir Shuja.

SHO ANF Korangi gave a statement that the accused Amir alias Taimur has passed away. The court closed the case against Mustafa Amir after the SHO’s statement.

Ammar Hameed and Faisal Yaqoob are declared accused in the case. The court once again issued non-bailable arrest warrants for both of them.

It should be noted that the arrest warrants of Mustafa Amir were issued on February 22. A case was registered against Mustafa Amir and other accused in 2024.