Karachi: The special anti-terrorism court has remanded accused Armaghan in the Mustafa Amir kidnapping and murder case to police custody on physical remand, while the co-accused has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The accused was presented before Special Court No. 4 in Karachi Central Jail Anti-Terrorism Complex after the remand in the Mustafa Amir kidnapping and murder case expired.

Defense lawyer Abid Zaman Advocate argued that what investigation has been conducted so far with accused Armaghan, a progress report should be sought from the police. An interim challan of the case should be directed to be presented. The accused is being tortured.

Tahir Rehman Advocate argued that the physical remand of the accused should not be given. The court asked the investigating officer why he needed remand.

The investigating officer said that the murder weapon should be recovered from the accused. The accused has been in Skardu, Lahore and other cities. During the hearing, accused Armaghan said that he has not changed his clothes for 15 days, he should be instructed to change his clothes.

The accused said that I am not given anything. I am being forced to sign. Yesterday too, I was forced to put my thumb.

Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Ali Arain stated that the murder weapon is an important thing that needs to be recovered. The weapons recovered from the accused are foreign, forensics should be done.

Other charges are also being investigated against the accused. The accused along with the co-accused burned the victim and then roamed all over Pakistan.

The court inquired whether the investigation has been conducted so far. We have recorded the statements of 164 witnesses. The accused has undergone medical examination. Where and with whom is he linked? We should investigate.

The accused is absconding in several cases, so we should also investigate. The defense lawyer stated that the accused has been in police custody for 17 days. There is no need for further remand. There is no charge or evidence other than murder. They will only torture the accused. How much remand can be according to the law? According to the law, remand can be 30 days.

The court extended the physical remand of accused Armaghan in the Mustafa Amir kidnapping and murder case until March 10.

Earlier, the police presented accused Shiraz, defense lawyer Waseem Jadoon argued that Shiraz is a witness but was forcibly made an accused by the police. Shiraz was threatened with death.

The court remarked that after the statement under 164, accused Shiraz should have been sent to jail custody. The accused were on physical remand till today, so they were not sent to jail.

The judicial magistrate did not record the confessional statement of the accused. The accused was presented in the special anti-terrorism court today. The court sent accused Shiraz to jail on judicial remand.