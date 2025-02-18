Karachi: Important development in Mustafa Amir kidnapping and murder case, special anti-terrorism court handed over main accused Armaghan to AVCC on physical remand in 4 cases.

On the orders of the High Court in Karachi, police presented Armaghan in 4 cases including Mustafa Amir kidnapping case before Special Anti-Terrorism Court No. 2. Strict security arrangements were made during the appearance, the court asked the accused whether he had beaten you or not? To which the accused said in a sad manner that he had beaten me a lot.

The investigating officer requested that we need a 30-day physical remand of the accused so that we can investigate. The accused fainted in the courtroom. The police were trying to bring the accused to consciousness. Water was poured on the accused’s face, but the accused did not regain consciousness. Police officers and officials made the accused Armaghan lie down on the bench in the courtroom.

The defense lawyer said that the accused’s condition was not good, he should be medically examined, to which the court remarked that he should have been medically examined on the first day. The court asked the investigating officer why the accused should be remanded. The investigating officer said that the murder weapon has to be recovered and an investigation has to be conducted, hence the remand. The court remanded the accused to the AVCC custody on a physical remand for 4 days.

The court adjourned the hearing, seeking the progress of the case and a medical report on the next hearing. After the hearing, the police officials transferred the accused Armaghan on their shoulders from the court to an armored vehicle. The accused Armaghan also lay down upside down in the armored vehicle.