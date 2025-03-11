Karachi:

A thread in the murder case of Mustafa Amir, a well-known figure from Karachi’s Defense area, has become tangled again, with the Industrial Analytical Center of the University of Karachi denying Mustafa Amir’s claims of not using any intoxicants.

The report of the Industrial Analytical Center of the University of Karachi, obtained from the Sindh Police on the media or social media, on the basis of which it is being claimed that “no evidence of the use of any intoxicants, narcotics or poisonous substances has been found in the samples taken from the body of Mustafa Amir,” the research sources of the Industrial Analytical Center of the University of Karachi themselves are strongly denying this media claim.

Scientists at the Industrial Analytical Center say that the body parts of Mustafa Amir that were provided to them by the police for chemical analysis were so burnt that it was not possible to draw any conclusions on scientific grounds, because due to the burning of Mustafa Amir’s body, his internal organs (liver and lungs) were also burnt from the inside and their scientific analysis was not possible.

Scientists say that therefore the Industrial Analytical Center did not claim that Mustafa Amir was given any narcotic or poisonous substance before his murder.

The scientists, on condition of anonymity, further said that the report circulating in the media is only the second line of the report being read, while the first line of the report clearly states “the parts were completely burnt”, therefore, scientific analysis of completely burnt parts is not possible.

A forensic expert said that the police had given him a tooth sample for DNA in the laboratory. The DNA was taken from its pulp sample, which matched the family samples, on the basis of which it was claimed that the body belonged to Mustafa Amir.

It should be noted that Mustafa Amir’s grave was exhumed on February 21 at the Edhi Cemetery, Moach Goth, and experts had obtained samples from his body.