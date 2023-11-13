It’s been over a month since Israel’s devastating bombing of Gaza (which is still ongoing). Eleven thousand Palestinians, including almost half of them children, have been martyred. After that, the leaders of the Muslim Ummah, that is, the heads of the Arab and Islamic countries, finally sat down together in Saudi Arabia yesterday but did not do anything except verbal submissions. They found and left after making a joint declaration, a condemnation, and a few demands.

In this way, it is as if they have actually strengthened Israel’s terrorism, speaking two words of sympathy for the Palestinians, leaving them at the mercy of the oppressor Israel, and sending a message to Gaza that they should not have any hope from us. We also told America, Great Britain, Europe, etc. that we will not let you down and will remain silent spectators to the oppression of cruel Israel. They also told America, Great Britain, and Europe, who openly support the tyrannical Israel and its terrorism, that we cannot offend you, so what we will do will be only verbal, we will not actually have relations with Israel. will not stop it, will not stop trade with it, will not stop its oil and gas, and will not boycott its products in all Muslim countries.

We will only give verbal support to the Palestinians. Neither military aid nor weapons will be provided for their defense. These rulers of the Muslim Ummah were gathering the prayers of Muslims all over the world for not doing anything about the Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians for the past month. Now they were sitting, hoping that they would do something, but they did not do anything. Of course, they disappointed the Muslims all over the world. If anything, it rejected Israel’s claim of self-defense and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to Israeli aggression, and the start of aid operations. It also demanded that arms sales to the Zionist state be stopped.

At the same time, Israel’s claim of self-defense and any political solution to separate Gaza from the West Bank was rejected. It also demanded that the Security Council adopt a decisive and joint resolution to stop Israeli aggression. The lack of a decisive resolution by the UN has allowed Israel to continue its aggression, kill innocent civilians, and destroy Gaza. Rejected war and said that Israel’s claim of self-defense against Palestinians has no justification.

That is, only demands were made, and practically no decision was taken to take a single step. According to the news, some countries in the proposed resolution stopped the supply of oil to Israel and its allies, broke economic and diplomatic relations with them, and banned the US from using the airspace of Arab countries to supply weapons and bombs to other countries in the region. demanded, but could not agree on it. In a statement issued from Gaza, Hamas demanded Arab and Muslim countries to expel Israeli diplomats, form a legal commission against Israelis involved in war crimes, and rebuild Gaza. Establish a fund for rehabilitation.

To be honest, instead of supporting Gaza and the Palestinians, the heads of Islamic countries sided with the oppressors. He did not do what he could. It has only defamed the Muslim Ummah, disappointed Muslims around the world, betrayed the oppressed Palestinians and martyred children in Gaza, and strengthened the terrorist Israel and the oppressive Western states that support it. If that was what was to be done, it was better to stay at home. Earned humiliation in the world and put his hereafter at stake