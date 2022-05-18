<!-- wp:image {"width":1033,"height":590} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-18\/417515_1262312_updates.jpg" alt="Ryders Green Primary School\u00a0in London\u2019s West Bromwich. Photo\u2014 Express and Star" width="1033" height="590"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A school in London served<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> \u2018pork\u2019<\/a> meat in lunch to Muslim children mistakenly which infuriated the parents,\u00a0Express and Star\u00a0reported on Wednesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the details, a primary school in London\u2019s West Bromwich area served Muslim students \u2018pork sausages\u2019 instead of \u2018vegetable sausages\u2019 mistakenly on the lunch menu.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The extreme negligence by the school administration left parents furious leading them to launch protests against the irresponsible act.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Commenting on the incident, mother of a child said that she had been refunded the cost of the meal but this negligence by the school administration has left her <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">upset.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>However, a spokesperson for Ryders Green Primary School said that it was purely the catering company\u2019s fault and an explanation has been sought.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"We have taken this matter very seriously and have formally complained to the catering provider and the<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Food <\/a>Standards Agency," a school spokesperson said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->