NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections won’t take place until November 2023. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power, took control of this state from Congress via manipulating defections rather than by winning the polls. As a result, its power projection is questionable.

Additionally, recent data from municipal polls indicated that the BJP was having difficulty in a number of mayoral races. Analysts predict that this will lead to sporadic street violence directed at any group that seems to favour Congress.

Wednesday saw the release of a tweet depicting the abuse of a Muslim man and the tearing of his mother’s clothing in Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara constituency. There was no third-party confirmation of the purported incident, and there was also no specific justification given for the assault.

No eating beef or disparaging Hindu deities. Simply bloodthirsty behaviour in a district where Congress still presents a problem. The event that purportedly occurred seven days earlier was mentioned in the tweet. It claimed that Wajid Ali, a native of the Lalgaon hamlet in the Chhindwara region of Madhya Pradesh, and his family were attacked by a crowd. The police’s slow response time was highlighted.

A purportedly mostly Hindu crowd stopped this man and his parents as they were travelling, assaulted them, tied him to the bike, and pulled him while tearing his mother’s clothing. On September 15, the incident took place close to the settlement of Auria.

Seven days after the alleged encounter, the word supposedly started spreading on Twitter late on Tuesday night. The majority of the population in Chhindwara is tribal, and they typically support Congress.