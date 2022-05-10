<!-- wp:image {"width":1030,"height":773} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/elonmusktwitterillustration21650994144-0\/elonmusktwitterillustration21650994144-0.jpg" alt="on december 21 2017 musk had tweeted his love for the popular micro blogging website illustration tickernews co" width="1030" height="773"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Short-seller <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Hindenburg Research <\/a>warned on Monday that Elon Musk's $44-billion offer to take Twitter Inc\u00a0private could get repriced lower if the the world's richest person walked away from the deal.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Musk holds all the cards here," Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. "If Elon Musk's bid for Twitter disappeared tomorrow, Twitter's equity would fall by 50% from current levels. Consequently, we see a significant risk that the deal gets repriced lower."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4% amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April,<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> calling it "best and final".<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Twitter declined to comment.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Interesting. Don't forget to look on the bright side of life sometimes!" Musk tweeted in a light-hearted response, to which the short-seller said it expects Tesla shareholders will thank him if the deal is done at a "more reasonable price".<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Hindenburg said the deal has seen a number of developments, from financing to board approval, which could have weakened Twitter's position.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"We are supportive of Musk's efforts to take <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Twitter private<\/a> and see a significant chance the deal will close at a lower price," Hindenburg said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The short-seller said Tesla Inc chief executive could walk away paying the $1 billion breakup fee and has an incredible leverage to renegotiate if he chooses to.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Last month, Twitter secured a $44-billion cash deal to sell itself to Musk, who received over $7 billion in funding from high-profile investors, including Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Angelo Zino, analyst at CFRA Research, said there is a high probability that the deal would close at the stated offer price, except if Musk has a change of heart.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->