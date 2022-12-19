Musk, the CEO of Twitter, said that he would follow the poll results when he posted a poll on the social media network on Sunday asking whether he should stand down as the company’s CEO.

The poll will end around 11:20 GMT on Monday, but the billionaire omitted to say when he would resign if the results of the survey indicated that he should.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

In response to a tweet suggesting a potential change in the CEO, Elon Musk stated, “There is no replacement.”

Last month, Musk testified before a Delaware court that he would work less at Twitter and eventually appoint a new CEO.

The survey was released following Twitter’s Sunday policy change, which forbade the creation of accounts exclusively for the purpose of promoting competitor social media companies as well as the publication of information that contains links to or usernames for such sites.

Musk tweeted, “Going ahead, there will be a vote for big policy changes,” after apologising just before the poll.

A few hours later, Twitter launched a survey asking users if the social media network should have a rule against accounts that promote other social media sites on its platform.

Twitter support informed users through a tweet that the updated policy would affect content from social networking sites including Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr, and Post as well as Meta Platforms (META.O), Facebook, and.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who recently made an investment in the social media network Nostr, simply asked “Why” in response to a support post from Twitter. When a different user tweeted about the prohibition on Nostr promotions, Dorsey responded, “doesn’t make sense.”TikTok, a platform for short videos owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd, was left off the list.

Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council, a volunteer body established in 2016 to provide the social media platform with recommendations on site decisions, was abolished last week.

The tumultuous acts at Twitter since Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla (TSLA.O), purchased the social network have led to the change in policy. While debating how much to charge for the subscription service Twitter Blue, he fired the company’s top executives and let approximately half of the workers go.

Musk restored the accounts on Friday in response to protests from lawmakers, advocacy groups, and a number of journalistic organisations, some of which claimed that the microblogging platform was endangering press freedom.