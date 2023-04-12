SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk has given Twitter accounts verified under the former policies of the firm a deadline to remove the legacy blue checkmarks.

He revealed in a tweet that “4/20 is the final date for removing legacy Blue checks.”

It follows that people who wish to keep their blue checkmark must subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023

The blue badge verification system for Twitter was launched last month in Pakistan as well as other countries.

Early access to exclusive new features is another benefit of Twitter Blue, a paid monthly subscription service that adds a blue checkmark to users’ accounts. Once accepted, blue subscribers with verified phone numbers will receive a blue checkmark.

The service is offered in Pakistan for a monthly membership charge of Rs2,250; however, consumers can receive a 12% discount when signing up for an annual plan.