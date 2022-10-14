After a story claimed that his rocket business had requested funding from the Pentagon for the gifts, Elon Musk stated on Friday that SpaceX cannot “indefinitely” fund the Starlink internet service in Ukraine and deliver it thousands more terminals.

After infuriating many Ukrainians with a plan to resolve Russia’s war in their nation that included giving up some territory, Musk made a statement regarding support for the internet service in Ukraine.

“SpaceX does not ask for reimbursement for past expenses, but it is unable to deploy thousands of more terminals with data usage that might be up to 100 times greater than that of typical families while continuing to support the current system. This is absurd, ” Musk published this on Twitter.

The rich CEO of Tesla said that Starlink was burning through approximately $20 million a month to keep its satellite services operating in Ukraine. He recently stated that Starlink in Ukraine has been enabled and supported with roughly $80 million invested by SpaceX.Last month, SpaceX wrote to the Pentagon warning that it would be forced to discontinue paying the Starlink service in Ukraine unless the US military contributed tens of millions of dollars per month.

