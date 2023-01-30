To Pakistan’s first female rapper, Eva B, we extend our congratulations! The guitarist Mudassar Qureshi and the singer Kana Yaari were once engaged. The rapper reposted a friend’s Instagram Story from Sunday that showed him or her at the rapper’s rukhsati.

Eva B shared a photo of her henna artwork along with her Instagram marriage announcement today. “Finally! Alhamdulillah, “Added the singer of Rozi, who also included her future husband Mudassar in the message.

Popular makeup artist Waqar Hussain also shared several images of Eva B dressed in lovely bridal outfit. Hussain wrote in the post’s title, “First Look!” Another picture of the Balochi starlet’s henna design for her “big day” was also shared by him.

Eva B can be seen in the web videos sporting a crimson outfit with extensive golden and green embroidery. She added a watch and a few golden bangles to finish the ensemble.

A number of images and videos from Eva B’s engagement were already shared on social media. The Koi Nahi singer uploaded videos of her hands showing off her rings and other accoutrements, but there were no official images.

Additionally, she posted a picture of her cake with the caption, “Happy engagement, S (loves) M.”

The hijabi rapper tagged her now-fiance in the caption and added a straightforward ring and evil eye emoji. According to the glances, the rapper was wearing a pastel shalwar kameez with silver accents that covered her entire body. She added a thick necklace in the same colours as her accessories.