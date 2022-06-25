According to sources close to the family of the former military ruler, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife recently paid a visit to the ill former president and army commander Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf in Dubai.

Top Pakistani Army doctors were with Gen. Qamar and his wife, according to the source. The source, who was also present at the meeting, continued, “Gen Musharraf and his family welcomed the COAS and his wife with tremendous satisfaction.”

Musharraf’s family has not yet decided whether to arrange for him to be flown back to Pakistan. Musharraf has been living in self-exile in Dubai since 2016. The family disregarded the prospect earlier this week, citing a lack of appropriate care in Pakistan.

The family posted on Musharraf’s Twitter account on June 21 that “an uninterrupted supply and administration of experimental medicine Daratumumab needed along with accompanying treatment of Amyloidosis that are now not available in Pakistan.” On Musharraf’s return from Dubai, where he is receiving treatment, it is difficult to make a decision.

The family also disclosed that they had received assurances that the military and administration of Pakistan would make the veteran general’s return easy.

“Musharraf’s return home will be supported, according to communications from both official and unofficial channels. Since Pakistan is our country of origin, we genuinely appreciate these gestures, they added.