Following the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) decision to halt the collection of Karachi Metropolitan Cooperation (KMC) tax in power bills, Murtaza Wahab resigned from his position as administrator of Karachi on Monday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader expressed sadness for the court’s decision to temporarily halt the procedure for collecting municipal taxes through the city’s power company, K-Electric, in a statement to the media (K-E).

I put forth a lot of effort every day, but there was no recognition for what I accomplished, the man claimed.

The levy for KMC, he continued, “did not fill his coffers,” but rather went directly into the bank accounts of the ruling body.” K-check Electric’s balance mechanism is smooth. Even small amounts of Rs 100 do not go missing,” he claimed, adding that after much persuasion, K-E was given the tax collection contract rather than being privatized.

Wahab continued, “Some individuals do not wish for this city to have money or see any construction work being done here,” despite the fact that he has doubled KMC’s income from Rs160 million to over Rs3 billion.

Wahab had originally defended the contentious fee by stating that K-E would be adding Rs 200 to each consumer’s bill and that the KMC would use the money raised to upgrade the city’s infrastructure. He asserted that the Sindh government would spend money to create a road connecting ICI Bridge to KPT.