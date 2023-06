KARACHI: Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, a candidate for the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), won the race for mayor of Karachi by defeating Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, a candidate for Jamat-e-Islami (JI).

The PPP stalwart received 173 votes, while Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman received 160 votes, according to unofficial and disputed data.

The change occurred when the Karachi Arts Council (KAC) Mayor and Deputy Mayor races between JI and PPP heated up.

More to follow…