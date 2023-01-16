According to Afghan authorities, a former Afghan MP and her bodyguard were fatally shot at her residence in the nation’s capital, Kabul. After the Taliban took over in August 2021, Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs to remain in Kabul.The incident on Sunday left her brother and a second security guard injured.

Former coworkers lauded Ms. Nabizada as a “fearless warrior for Afghanistan” who refused the opportunity to leave the nation.Women have been excluded from almost all facets of public life since the Taliban took back power in 2021. Security personnel have reportedly begun a thorough investigation into the incident, according to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran.

Mariam Solaimankhil, a former legislator, described Ms. Nabizada as “a true trailblazer – a strong, vocal woman who campaigned for what she believed in, even in the face of danger.”

“Even though she had the option to escape Afghanistan, she decided to stay and defend her people,” she wrote on Twitter.

Afghanistan’s exiled women MPs were told by female government staffers in Kabul not to find them because they would kill them.

She was appointed to represent Kabul in parliament in 2018 and kept that position until the Taliban seized power. Ms. Nabizada is a native of the eastern province of Nangarhar. She worked at the Institute for Human Resources Development and Research while serving on the parliamentary defence commission.

Hannah Neumann, a member of the European Parliament, reacted to the murder by stating: “I am heartbroken and furious and want the world to know!”

While the Taliban were building their system of gender segregation in the open, she was slain in the dead of night.

Abdullah Abdullah, a former senior official in the former Western-backed administration of Afghanistan, expressed his sorrow over Ms. Nabizada’s passing and his hope that those responsible would be brought to justice.