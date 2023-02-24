RAWALPINDI: On Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) stayed the caretaker government of Punjab’s announcement and returned Murree as a district. This comes after the LHC restored Gujrat as a division and Wazirabad as a district a few days earlier.

The judgement was read out by Justice Tanvir Sultan, who also asked the Punjab caretaker government and temporary Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for a report on show-cause.

PPP leader Shaukat Satti, former MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, ex-nazim Shakeel Abbasi, and president of the Murree Traders Group Ikhlaq Abbasi had all contested the notification.

Previously, the LHC had reinstated Gujrat as a division and Wazirabad as a district while suspending notification of the caretaker government of Punjab.

Up until the provincial general election, the caretaker administration had put a hold on notifications for the establishment of the new administrative districts of Gujrat, including the tehsils of Jalalpur Jattan and Kunjah, as well as the districts of Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang, and Kot Addu.