The two-time champion, 35, failed to break the massive American’s serve, losing 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 on Centre Court.

The British star has a strong record at his home Grand Slam, having won it in 2013 and 2016; his previous early exits were in the third round in 2005 and 2021.

However, the 52nd-ranked Scot said he had no plans to retire and was in better form than last year.

“Certainly, my game was in a better place,” he remarked. “Physically, I felt well, with the exception of a disappointing 10 days post-Stuttgart (earlier this month).”I could have done well here. Avoiding top players and hazardous players early in tournaments is one of the reasons why raising your rating and striving to get seeded is vital.”