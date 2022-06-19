SWAT: Engineer Amir Muqam, the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, said on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came to power and formed a government solely to save the country from bankrupt.

Amir Muqam, speaking to a crowd following the opening of the Rahatabad grid station in Madyan, stated that Imran’s government’s terrible economic and financial policies had brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy.

He claimed that the PTI government has dragged the country into an economic trap, bringing in currency depreciation and unemployment.

Muqam claimed that the former government borrowed unprecedented foreign loans and had no idea how they would repay them.

The present price spike and increase in petroleum goods, according to the PM’s aide, is owing to the PTI government’s incorrect economic and fiscal policies.