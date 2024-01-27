Bollywood actress and model Shraddha Das has revealed that Bigg Boss 17 contestant Manara Chopra beat her so hard in the past that she had to be hospitalized.

Actress Shraddha Das has leveled strong allegations against her co-star Manara Chopra, revealing that during the shooting of the 2014 film ‘Zaad’, there was an action scene in which Munara was supposed to push her lightly on the stairs, but Manara did not. It didn’t and pushed me very hard and made me fall on the stairs.

Shraddha Das said, “I stood up and told her to take it easy. At first, I thought maybe because she was a new actress, that must have the reason, but when the scene was redone, she did it again in anger and told me. Hit too hard.

He further said that along with me, the action director also explained to Manara that she should make eye contact with the star and do the scene comfortably, but she listened and when in the second scene we had to shoot the rubber ton fight. Then Munara picked up a real bamboo stick and started fighting, hitting me in the eye which took me to the hospital.

Shraddha said that with a swollen eye, I came to shoot the scene the other day, and during the shoot, he kicked me hard, which hit me in the chest, due to which blood clots also formed in my body, for which I had to die. Had to stay under treatment in the hospital.

It should be noted that Manara Chopra is a contestant of Bigg Boss 17 and has reached the finale who has been criticized for her angry temper.