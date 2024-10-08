In the Multan Test, England scored 96 runs for the loss of one wicket at the end of the second day, Oli Pope falling victim to Naseem Shah for zero.

In the first innings of the first Test being played in Multan, the Pakistani team was bowled out for 556 runs against England.

All-rounder Agha Salman remained not out by scoring 104 runs while the first wicket to fall today was Naseem Shah who returned to the pavilion after scoring 33 runs, then Muhammad Rizwan Safar, Aamir Jamal 7, Shaheen Shah Afridi 26, Abrar Hamad 3 and middle order batsman Saud Shakeel 82. Shoaib became a victim of Bashir by scoring runs.

On behalf of England, Jack Leach took 3 Gus Atkinson, Brayden Kars 2, 2 while Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root took one wicket each.

First day

On the first day of the first Test match, Pakistan scored 328 runs for the loss of four wickets in 86 overs at the end of the first day against England. After the early dismissal of Saeem Ayub, captain Shaun Masood and opener Abdullah Shafiq scored 253 runs in the second wicket partnership. Here Abdullah Shafiq was dismissed for 102 runs, he scored his fifth Test century.

After the dismissal of Abdullah Shafiq, captain Shan Masood could not stay on the wicket for long and lost the wicket after scoring 151 runs. He scored his 11th career century 4 years later which included 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Pakistan suffered their fourth loss in the form of Babar Azam who was LBW after scoring 30 runs. At the end of the first day, Saud Shakeel was on 35 and Naseem Shah was at the crease without scoring a run.

Toss

Earlier, the captain of the national team, Shan Masood, said that he will try for a big score and guess that he could not win for a long time, we will play with three fasts and two spinners.

English Ollie Pope said that there is moisture in the pitch so will try to take wickets soon. If they had won the toss, they would have decided to bat first.

It should be noted that till now both the teams have won one test against each other in Multan. Before England, Bangladesh had whitewashed Pakistan in a two-Test series on its own soil.

Pakistan Playing XI

Saeem Ayub, Abdullah Shafiq, captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, vice-captain Saud Shakeel, wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

England Playing XI

Zach Crawley, Ben Duckett, captain Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Braden Criss (debut), Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.