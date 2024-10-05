England announced their playing XI for the first test match against Pakistan. According to media reports, English team captain Ben Stokes has been out of the Multan Test match against Pakistan due to injury, Ollie Pope will lead the team in his place.

Bryden Carrs will make his Test debut in the Multan Test match against Pakistan while Jack Leach and Zach Crowley have returned to the Test team.

England playing XI for Multan Test match:

Captain Ollie Pope, Zac Crowley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brayden Carrs Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir. On the other hand, Pakistan’s playing XI has not been announced yet.