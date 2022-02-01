Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are eyeing their second victory of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against the Multan Sultans, who remain undefeated, today in the eighth match of the season.

Mohammad Rizwan’s Sultans, the champions of PSL’s 2021 edition, are currently placed at the top of the points table with six points to their name as they have not yet lost a single of the three matches they’ve played.

Meanwhile, Islamabad is placed on the second position. They won the only game they have played — against Peshawar Zalmi. They are also eyeing to grab the first position on the points table.

So far, nine matches have been played between the two sides with Islamabad United pocketing victories in five matches and Multan Sultans emerging victorious in four outings.

In Karachi, one game between the two sides has been played so far, which was won by two-time champions United.

In the ongoing edition, United have played one game so far in which they overwhelmed Peshawar Zalmi by nine wickets. United chased the 169-run target with 25 balls to spare after losing just one wicket.

Meanwhile, Sultans, with three wins from three games. The way Multan downed Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and Quetta Gladiators in their three games played so far was impressive.