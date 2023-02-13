The 2021 champion Multan Sultans and the 2018 runner-up Lahore Qalandars will face off against one other at the Multan Cricket Stadium when the HBL Pakistan Super League gets underway today, February 13.

As is customary, the Pakistan Cricket Board has organised a stunning opening ceremony prior to the start of the HBL PSL 8 action.

The HBL PSL 8 anthem singers—Abdullah Siddiqui, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi, and Shae Gill—will give magnificent performances for cricket fans in Multan and around the world.One of the biggest draws will be this.

Aima Baig, a talented singer, and well-known music composer Sahir Ali Bagga will also perform for the crowd as part of the star-studded lineup that will make the opening ceremony unforgettable.

Gates to the Multan Cricket Stadium for the HBL PSL 8 opening ceremony and the start of the competition opened at 2:00. PCB has urged ticket holders to attend early in order to take their seats and avoid traffic jams.

The opening ceremony, which will be magnificent and unique, will begin at 6 p.m., and the match between the Qalandars and the Sultans will begin at 8 p.m.