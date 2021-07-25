ISLAMABAD: A court on Sunday granted physical remand of the parents of Zahir Jaffar and two servants in Noor Mukadam murder case.

The court handed over the accused to police on two days’ physical remand in killing case of Noor Mukadam, a daughter of a former Pakistani ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Mukadam.

Earlier, in the hearing police said that the girl jumped from a ventilator to escape the accused.

“The house servants saw the accused pulling the victim into the house. If they had informed the police in time, the murder could have been avoided,” police stated.

“A neighbor informed the police, which reached to the crime scene within three minutes,” police said. The police pleaded for remand of the accused to recover the mobile phones.

“My clients condemn the killing, want justice and strict punishment to the accused,” defence counsel of Zahir Jaffar’s parents said in court. The counsel’s statement was endorsed by Zahir Jaffar’s father, who was present in the courtroom with his vocal “yes”.

“The parents of the accused not supporting him.” “They came to know about the incident later,” the counsel argued. “My client reached Islamabad from Karachi and appeared at the police station,” counsel said.

“My clients have been on bail still the police has detained him,” the counsel said. “We will file a contempt case and FIR against police,” counsel said. The prosecution counsel pleaded to the court for physical remand of the parents of the accused.

The court initially reserved the verdict over the plea and later granted two days’ physical remand of the accused. The arrest of the parents of the accused came hours after the suspect was presented before a court.

The murder and beheading of Noor Mukadam has sparked nationwide outrage in Pakistan, with thousands of people calling on the authorities to take the case to logical end .

The post-mortem report of the Noor Mukadam was released on Friday, stating that she was beheaded after being murdered in Islamabad.

On July 23, the Islamabad police which have declared the suspect who brutally murdered ex-diplomat’s daughter Noor Muqaddam ‘in possession of sound mental health while committing the grisly act’ would request the interior ministry to put the suspect’s name on the Exit Control List.

Sources said that the police had widened scope of their investigation. The suspect who is the scion of a leading businessman of Karachi holds dual nationality. Police would request the interior ministry to put the suspect’s name on the ECL, the sources added.

The sources said that police would also obtain suspect Zahir Zakir’s criminal record from Britain and America. They would write letters to the authorities over there and request for the access to suspect’s criminal record in those countries.

IG Jamil on Friday summoned the investigation team. The head of the inquiry team, the SSP Investigation apprised the IG of the development of the case. He reposed his confidence in the conduct of the investigation.

IG Jamil asked the inquiry team not to come under any kind of pressure or intervention from any quarters during the course of their investigation. He wanted them to conduct an investigation on merit.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Office expressed its shock over the murder of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Muqaddam’s daughter and hoped that the culprit would soon be brought to justice.

Police sources informed that the throat of Noor Muqaddam was slit open with a sharp-edged weapon in Islamabad’s upscale area of Sector F-7/4 in the precincts of Kohisar police station. Her killer, Zahir Zakir Jaffer, was arrested from the scene of the crime. A security guard informed the police about the murder of the ex-diplomat’s daughter.