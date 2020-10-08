Muhammad Yousuf Starts Special Training to Make Babar Azam Into a Run Machine

Pakistani batting legend Mohammad Yousuf is imparting special training to Babar Azam to further polish his batting skills.According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Yousuf is making extra efforts to improve Babar’s skills at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC). Yousaf is also working with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf who is currently recovering from a back injury picked just before the start of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament.

Central Punjab had replaced Faheem Ashraf with Ali Shan for the entire National T20 Cup.