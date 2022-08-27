Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the chairman of the Senate, called on the entire country to lend a hand to flood victims on Saturday because no government can handle such floods and rainfall on its own.

According to a news release, he told reporters at a relief camp hosted by PFUJ & Pakistan Sweet Home at the National Press Club in Islamabad that the current flood scenario is unique in the history of the nation. Manzoor Kakar, a senator, also went to the flood relief camp.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, The chairman of the Senate was grateful for the efforts made by the provincial governments to provide those affected by the flood with much-needed support.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, After the initial relief efforts are over, he claimed that rehabilitation of the flood victims is the primary objective.The Chairman of the Senate thanked the camp’s organisers for inviting him and stated that the nation urgently needs more such initiatives at this time.

He suggested that in addition to providing relief, we should prostrate before Allah and ask that He pardon our transgressions and lessen the pain of those affected by the storm.