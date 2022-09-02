Mohammad Hafeez, a former all-around player for Pakistan, stated that despite leading the Men in Blue to an undefeated trip to the Asia Cup Super 4, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, As the team’s leader, “cannot go on for too long.”

Speaking to a panel of sports experts Hafeez claimed that Sharma’s body language during the toss versus Pakistan left him feeling “weak, bewildered, and afraid.”

Hafeez claimed that he was unable to recognize Sharma as a cricket enthusiast who loved the game.

The former player claimed that, in his view, Sharma’s responsibilities as captain increased and that he was dealing with many problems.”If you look at his form, it’s degrading; if you look at his most recent IPL spell, it was terrible, and after that, when he got to international cricket, his form hasn’t yet recovered,” he remarked.”We will play a positive kind of cricket,” he says, “but this is not mirrored by the team. He speaks about a lot of things. He claimed that his body language did not reflect such.

Despite Sharma’s desire to play cricket with class, according to Hafeez, neither his form nor body language has been evident in the team.”Speaking about it is easy; actually implementing it is hard.”

I think Rohit will find it tough to continue as captain. He won’t be able to keep on for very long, most likely. I can attest from personal experience that being a captain puts a lot of pressure on you. He can still play well for India, but ever since he was named captain, his play has gotten worse.

India beat Hong Kong admirably and defeated Pakistan in their first encounter to go to the Asia Cup Super Four stage.