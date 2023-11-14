Former fast bowler of the Pakistan cricket team Mohammad Asif advised captain Babar Azam to leave the captaincy in all formats and declared opener Abdullah Shafiq as the best choice for captaincy.

While giving an interview to cricket website Cricket Pakistan recently, Mohammad Asif said that Abdullah Shafiq has played well in recent times, but he can be very successful as a long-term captain in Pakistan cricket with more effort on his shot selection.

Former fast bowler Muhammad Asif opposed the appointment of Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain for the Test series against Australia, saying that there is no need to resort to reverse gears, Pakistan should plan for the next 10 years.

According to Muhammad Asif, Abdullah Shafiq is the only young player who has the potential to become a successful captain in the future.

It should be noted that for not qualifying for the semi-finals of the World Cup, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, is under severe criticism and is being advised to quit the captaincy.

On the other hand, Babar Azam has started counseling regarding his future after the criticism of the team’s performance in the World Cup.

According to sources, Babar Azam is disappointed with the attitude of PCB and former cricketers, he will give importance to his father’s advice regarding captaincy.