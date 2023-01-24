Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Bushra Riaz Wattoo, also known as Bushra Bibi, had their wedding solemnised twice. This was disclosed by Mufti Saeed Khan, a core committee member of the PTI, who performed their nikah in 2018.

In Muslim weddings, a nikah is a marriage contract performed by a cleric.

The first nikah was cancelled, according to Mufti Saeed, because it was performed during Bushra Bibi’s iddat (the time a woman goes into isolation after her husband dies or divorces her).

However, the mufti had to solemnise it once more as soon as he learned about the circumstance, despite his claim that he was unaware of it. He said, “I declared it null and void and performed the nikah once more in accordance with Islamic beliefs.

In February 2018, Bushra, the former prime minister’s third wife, and he were wed.

The news of Khan’s marriage was confirmed by the PTI. His associate Zulfi Bukhari and former party chief Awn Chaudhry claimed that Mufti Saeed performed the nikah in Lahore. They were both present for Khan’s nikah as well.

Umar Cheema, a senior correspondent , broke the story regarding the former prime minister’s third nikah. He claimed that the nikah first occurred on January 1, 2018. At the time, though, the party had refuted the report.

Later, the PTI acknowledged that Khan had made a marriage proposal to Bushra.

Khan married Bushra when she was keeping iddat, according to Cheema. According to the journalist’s report, images were made public on February 18, 2018, in an effort to conceal Bushra’s iddat.

Cheema had alleged that Khan had pleaded with Mufti Saeed to withhold any statement from the media at that time in order to conceal his fabrication.