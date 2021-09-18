LAHORE: Incarcerated Lahore cleric Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman moved on Saturday an application before a session court seeking post-arrest bail in a sexual abuse case.

The accused filed the bail plea through his lawyer claiming that he was innocent and had maliciously been implicated in the case on the instigation of his rivals.

He termed the video in which he was purportedly seen sexually abusing a student fabricated. “It is an era of information technology where this sort of video can be created within a couple of minutes by an expert person,” the application said.

Mufti Aziz approached the session court for bail after a judicial magistrate dismissed his similar plea on Sept 15. On June 20, the Punjab police had announced the arrest of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman involved in sexually assaulting a seminary student in Lahore.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman has since confessed to sexually abusing the student and trying to harass the latter to refrain him from making the video viral.