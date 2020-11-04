SLAMABAD : Ms Zahida Perveen is the new Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with immediate effect, a notification of the Establishment Division said. She has replaced Akbar Hussain Durrani, has been transferred and asked to report to the Establishment Division.
