Lahore: The MRI and X-ray reports of national team fast bowler Haris Rauf, who was injured while bowling against New Zealand a day ago, have been received.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared an update on Haris Rauf’s injury and test report yesterday and said that Haris Rauf has sprained a muscle in the lower chest.

According to the PCB, the injury is not serious, so it is hoped that he will fully recover and be seen in action by the ICC Champions Trophy starting in Karachi from February 19.

The team management has decided to rest him for the match against South Africa on February 12, keeping in mind the precautionary measures and fitness.